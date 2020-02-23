Community Foundation encourages legacy plan

CEDAR FALLS – The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is encouraging individuals to use tax preparation season to also look at their broader financial picture to create a long-term financial and legacy plan.

The Community Foundation works with individuals, families and businesses to create charitable solutions that match their passions, maximize tax benefits and create a philanthropic legacy for generations.

A downloadable estate planning guide and other free will planning resources are available at www.cfneialegacy.org. For questions about planned giving, contact Niki Litzel with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-243-1352 or nlitzel@cfneia.org.

More information about the Community Foundation can be found at www.cfneia.org.

