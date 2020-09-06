Community engagement at forefront for Veridian employees

The transition took place while more than 500 of Veridian’s 900 employees continued to work from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

“Managing the credit union’s response to the pandemic has really been a full-time job,” says Christoffer. “We have had weekly management team meetings to get updates and monitor the situation. We also send daily emails to let staff know we’re thinking about them and trying to keep them safe.”

Members of Veridian’s strategic team sent handwritten notes to employees, she adds, and staff also received contactless goodie boxes. Chief officers visited branches on Friday afternoons to display “thank you” signs to connect and keep in touch with staff members.

“At the forefront is a desire to have a personal touch,” Christoffer explains.

Veridian employees are used to making direct connections with each other and members, Berg adds. Credit union managers have tried to find ways to fill voids left by social distancing and other precautions necessitated by the ongoing pandemic.