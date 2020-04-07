College Square Mall, Crossroads Center temporarily close due to COVID-19 order

CEDAR FALLS — Crossroads Center in Waterloo and College Square Mall in Cedar Falls have temporarily closed in response to state efforts to limit the coronavirus spread.
A notice on Crossroads' website states: "Crossroads Mall will be closed until further notice for Covid-19. We look forward to serving you again in the future."
The malls' Long Island, N.Y., owner and management company released a statement Tuesday that College Square also will be shuttered "until further notice." A spokesperson for the companies said there are no essential businesses at the malls that will remain open during the shutdown.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday added more types of businesses to her expanding closure order, including malls.
Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, which manage and own the malls, released this statement:
"We have been closely tracking developments related to COVID-19 and have been following the guidance of authorities, ensuring that above all else, our patrons, merchants, and employees are safe and healthy. The situation has indeed evolved, and in accordance with the state mandate and with our community in mind, we have temporarily closed all Iowa malls until further notice. We sincerely appreciate our diligent team's work in maintaining a safe and clean environment over the last few weeks, and we hope to re-open as soon as possible."
