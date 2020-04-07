College Square Mall, Crossroads Center temporarily close due to COVID-19 order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — Crossroads Center in Waterloo and College Square Mall in Cedar Falls have temporarily closed in response to state efforts to limit the coronavirus spread.

A notice on Crossroads' website states: "Crossroads Mall will be closed until further notice for Covid-19. We look forward to serving you again in the future."

The malls' Long Island, N.Y., owner and management company released a statement Tuesday that College Square also will be shuttered "until further notice." A spokesperson for the companies said there are no essential businesses at the malls that will remain open during the shutdown.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday added more types of businesses to her expanding closure order, including malls.

Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, which manage and own the malls, released this statement: