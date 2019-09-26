CEDAR FALLS -- Dedicated bike lanes. Four lanes of traffic to three. Parking ramps in the heart of downtown. And, yes, a roundabout.
All of that and more was unveiled Wednesday night as "what if" possibilities in the new "Imagine Downtown Vision Plan," presented to the few dozen attendees in the Cedar Falls City Council chambers.
Only a four-page executive summary of the plan was available to attendees Wednesday. City planning and community services manager Karen Howard said the full plan is now available at www.ourcedarfalls.com.
"You can comment online, call or email or stop in to talk to us as well," Howard said. "This is intended to be a public review period."
The public was reviewing not zoning changes or building use, but broader, "character areas," said Geoff Ferrell, lead urban designer and code writer for Ferrell Madden, which has been leading the vision process since April.
For the purposes of the plan, those character areas were divided into nine different zones and discussed in different ways Wednesday night.
"The framework and character areas are about, one, what kind of place is it now, and two, what kind of place may it be in the future?" Ferrell said.
He stressed that the plan was a first draft, that it was done with public input during what he called a Charrette Week, and wasn't a hard-and-fast recommendation.
"This is an illustration of 'what if' -- not what will happen, but what could happen with the new plan," Ferrell said.
You have free articles remaining.
Those what-ifs include a maximum building height, facades or physical fronts of buildings and putting in two parking ramps that would incorporate store fronts at the street level in the core of downtown.
"It doesn't solve all your parking problems, but it takes a big bite out of it," he said.
The plan also talked about turning empty spaces near Western Homes into a community neighborhood and green space, taking the "freeway" feel of Waterloo Road into 12th Street by putting in a roundabout to slow traffic down, and making Viking Pump's parking lot into an "economically-viable street."
Ferrell also discussed using current city wastewater treatment space as a place to build apartment buildings with first-floor parking in case of flooding, and turning Main Street from Ninth to 18th streets from a four-lane to a three-lane boulevard with dedicated bicycle lanes on either side and a median big enough for large trees.
"We think the impact on traffic would be minimal, and the impact on quality of life would be maximal," Ferrell said of the last suggestion.
The possibilities outlined were contingent on a lot of things, like businesses' willingness to allow the projects and whether Cedar Falls would regionalize their wastewater treatment with Waterloo as has been discussed. But Ferrell was adamant it was up to residents to decide.
"Talk about it online, come to the meetings, talk to your neighbors," Ferrell said. "If something seems crazy, check it out. It might be crazy."
The city's planning and zoning commission would review the plan and take public comments on Oct. 9 and Oct. 23, Howard said. If all went smoothly, the Cedar Falls City Council is expected to vote on it in November.
The vision plan will go hand-in-hand with zoning changes, which would be reviewed starting next spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.