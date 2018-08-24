CEDAR FALLS – ACES, a Cedar Falls-based provider of IT and computer services, has named Chuck Rowe has its new president.
Rowe has spent the past 8 1/2 years as the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley. He announced earlier in the week that he would step down from the club at the end of September to pursue another career path.
Phil Kenealy is the longtime CEO and president of ACES, but will stay on as CEO.
Between offering more services, having a longer reach outside of the Cedar Valley, and moving locations to a bigger office a few years ago, ACES has made it a priority to prepare its clients for the constant changing IT needs, Kenealy said.
Since 1995, ACES has provided managed IT and computer services for business, non-profits and local government in the Cedar Valley. ACES is the IT department for many of their clients. And, for others, they provide support for existing IT staff to fill in gaps in skill sets or to implement infrastructure upgrade projects.”
ACES and the Boys & Girls Club of the Cedar Valley have had a strong bond for years. This year marks the fourth year ACES has sponsored the Cedar Valley Ryder Cup event with proceeds benefiting the club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.