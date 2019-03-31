WATERLOO — On Monday, with a handshake and mutual admiration, the men who joined forces to create Sulentic-Fischels Residential & Commercial real estate group will part ways as co-owners.
Since 2008, Chris Fischels and Jim Sulentic have worked together selling residential and commercial property.
Renamed and rebranded, Fischels Residential & Commercial Group will continue the same work the real estate agency has done for more than a decade, but now with Fischels at the helm as sole owner.
Though Sulentic will remain a licensed real estate broker with the firm, he’s wanting to focus on other large development ventures he’s involved with, Fischels said. Sulentic will continue to be “a huge asset to the team,” he added, and “remains committed to supporting the growth and progress within the Cedar Valley as it continues to prosper.”
Fischels and Sulentic have stayed at the top of their game by rolling with the industry’s changing landscape.
“When we first started people would come to us for the listing information,” Fischels said. Now, buyers have already seen slideshows of a property online and narrowed their choices by the time they come to a real estate agent looking for more details.
Commercial real estate is seeing a transition, also. Mixed-use real estate development is a hot concept, and Fischels expects to see it used in a number of commercial listings available in the Cedar Valley.
Fischels, 34, got his real estate license at age 19. His father helped him buy his first investment property at age 16. He owned 30 properties by the time he graduated from Union High School in La Porte City.
Fischels Residential & Commercial Group has a staff of 20, including 16 real estate agents. Its internal marketing team handled the rebranding efforts, designing a new logo, marketing materials and a new website, www.fischelsgroup.com, which launches Monday.
Though the business will have a new name and a new look, Fischels aims to deliver the “same friendly customer service, same unmatched track record for success.”
“I can’t imagine doing anything else. It’s different every day,” he said. Buying a home or property is “one of the biggest investments people make, and I’m happy to help them close and hand over the keys.”
Fischels and his wife, Deena, live in La Porte City with their three sons, Tanner, 3; Hudson, 17 months; and newborn Bennett.
“I’m a huge fan of the Cedar Valley. I couldn’t think of a better place to raise a family,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.