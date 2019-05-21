CHARLES CITY — After being closed for nearly a year, Pizza Ranch has reopened in Charles City with new owners.
Dustin Jentz, 29, who has worked on and off at Pizza Ranches since he was a teen, will manage the restaurant his family bought.
The restaurant closed in June. After extensive remodeling, it reopened April 15 to a lot of fanfare in Charles City. The restaurant is located next door to Hy-Vee and across the street from the North Iowa Area Community College campus.
“We’ve had a huge amount of support,” Jentz said. “Starting off we were more than double the sales of what (the previous owners) were doing weekly.”
Jentz appreciates the support patrons have given the restaurant so far, he said. “A lot of people have given us a second chance.”
Mark Wicks, Charles City Chamber of Commerce director, was happy to see the restaurant open its doors again.
“We always love it when a new business opens, and since we lost it originally I consider this a new business,” Wicks said. “It had an established clientele, but it’s better than ever.”
The Jentz family renovated the location, which originally opened in 2000. They replaced a lot of equipment and added an ice cream machine. Jentz said his biggest concern was finding enough employees.
“I was really shocked by the caliber of employees I was able to bring on,” Jentz said.
The store has about 35 workers and is still hiring.
Originally from Waverly, the Jentz family has owned and operated the store there for 18 years.
During his high school years Jentz assisted at the Waverly store.
“Over the course of the years I’ve got about nine years of Pizza Ranch experience under my belt,” Jentz said.
The store’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers carry-out and delivery.
“People have been very impressed,” Wicks said. “I think its safe to say the community is happy to have them back, and it appears to be better than ever.”
