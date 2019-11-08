{{featured_button_text}}
This picture of the Kmart store in Mason City was taken when the company announced in January 2014 that the store would be closing in a few months.

CHARLES CITY --- After taking over assets of Sears Holdings Corp. in February 2019, Transformco, an Illinois-based company, has shuttered locations under both the Kmart and Sears brand names. 

Now that process will claim the last two remaining Kmart storefronts in the North Iowa area.

By February 2020, the Kmarts in both Algona and Charles City will close their doors for good. 

By February 2020, some 96 Kmart and Sears stores will be shutting down.

The decision is part of a broader move to close some 96 Sears and Kmart stores (51 Sears and 45 Kmart), a process that will begin by Dec. 2, according to a memo from Transformco. In that same memo, the company stated that it was a "difficult but necessary decision to streamline our operations."

In addition to the closings in Algona and Charles City, stores will also close in: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming. 

In April 2014, the Kmart store in Mason City closed as part of a broader strategy to reduce ongoing expenses.

At the time, Howard Riefs, a director of corporate communications for Sears Holdings, said that "These actions will better enable us to focus our investments on serving our customers and members through integrated retail — at the store, online and in the home." In that instance, some 49 employees were affected by the decision.

