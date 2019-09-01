CEDAR FALLS — Nine times. That’s nine years — in a row.
That’s how long Cedar Falls Utilities employees have claimed a place for their company on The Courier’s list of Employers of Choice.
Adulation hasn’t diminished.
“We are blessed with the best,” said Ashley Hovey. “The management is fantastic. The coworkers are great. Everyone is very supportive of each other.”
Newcomer Mike Litterer was grateful to secure employment at CFU.
“I am continually impressed with the organization’s commitment to our community and employees,” he said.
Many employees appreciate the company’s open flow of communication in all directions.
“Family comes first here,” she added. “There is a wonderful family- and work-life balance here.”
Employee Joe Smith pointed to the public utility’s mission: “to provide our customers with innovative, high quality services that bring the best value to the community.”
“I love working for a company that has such a mission and delivers on it,” Smith said.
At CFU, Smith also found a support network that extends beyond work hours.
You have free articles remaining.
“They are family-centered and care about my quality of life at home and in the office,” he explained. “They gave me a lot of grace and support as my wife was battling cancer this past year. That meant the world to me.”
As CFU general manager, Steve Bernard wants employees to have everything they need to do their jobs.
“From my perspective, we’re pretty proud to be named an Employer of Choice again, because it says we provide an environment employees can flourish in and that employees take pride in where they’re at,” Bernard said.
It’s important that CFU provides employees have what they need to do their jobs well, he explained. As a result, he stresses attention to things others might consider small details.
For example, field workers were fixing underground cables in July, when heat indices topped 100 degrees.
“They made a point of speaking up to thank management for giving them the tools they needed to do the job efficiently and safely,” Bernard recalled. “That’s really gratifying to hear. They told us they’d had other employees who expected them to buy their own tools; it was like pulling teeth to get anything.”
The company also employs a health and safety coordinator, who goes to job sites and evaluates safety and ergonomics. A physical therapist helps employees stave off repetitive motion injuries.
It’s an added touch provided by few employers, said Bernard.
“It’s a sign that we want our employees to be healthy — to have no aches and pains and physical challenges when they go home in the evening.”
CFU offers a generous compensation package and also strives to be a company employees can be proud of, said Bernard.
“The way you treat your employees is the way you treat your customers,” said Susan Abernathy, employee and legal services director. “We emphasize continuous improvement — how to make better experiences for our internal and external customers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.