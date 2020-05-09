CF Community Foundation elects board members, officers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Five new members have been elected to the Cedar Falls Community Foundation board of directors. They are Susan Card, Angi Arley, Ron Gaines and Mike Sulentic.

Card is retired from the financial sector and now leads “Reading With Jean” at the Western Home Communities. Farley is employed at First National Bank Cedar Falls, and Gaines is employed by the city of Cedar Falls. Sulentic is president of Richardson Funeral Services.

John Lehman was elected president of the foundation. Russ Curtis will move to the past president position and continue to serve on the CFCU board. Other new officers elected were Dave Deaver, vice president; Susan Card, secretary and Tom Paulson, treasurer.

The Cedar Falls Community Foundation grant application portal is open until June 30, accepting applications to the Rownd Trust (capital projects) and the Diamond Arts & History Fund. Applicants must be nonprofit organizations and apply at www.cf-communityfoundation.org/.

The Foundation also serves individuals wishing to leave a legacy. For more information, go to CFCF@cfu.net.

