CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls and Cedar Falls Utilities will honor local businesses and organizations, as well as the Representative Citizen of the Year at the 2019 Business & Industry Appreciation Awards Luncheon & Representative Citizen Award on April 25.
The event will be held at the Diamond Event Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This year’s honorees include:
Fareway – Continued Investor Award
Fareway meat and grocery is a Cedar Falls full-service grocery store that prides itself on to-your-car service, full-service meat counter and farm-fresh produce. There are now two locations in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls Community School District-Aldrich Elementary – Education Investor Award
Cedar Falls Schools’ opened its seventh elementary, Aldrich Elementary, in August. The new building is located in southwest Cedar Falls, where much of the growth in the community is occurring. The building has spaces that allow for greater collaboration among students and teachers, and an overall enhanced teaching and learning environment.
Jam City – High Tech Investor Award
Jam City is a leader in mobile entertainment, providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to broad global audiences. The company is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest grossing and most enduring social gaming franchises for mobile, including Cookie Jam (Facebook “Game of the Year” winner) and Panda Pop, and is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands, including Harry Potter, Family Guy and Marvel Avengers.
Advanced Systems Inc. – Redevelopment
Investor Award
Advanced Systems Inc. is an independent office equipment and technology dealer in print production, telephony, managed print services and document management for local businesses. Incorporated in 1957 in Cedar Falls, the company recently moved its headquarters back to Cedar Falls after 40 years in Waterloo and has expanded through Iowa (and Minnesota and South Dakota). The Iowa branch offices are located in Mason City, Fort Dodge, Davenport, Dubuque, Spencer, Hiawatha, Fairfield and Sioux City.
Eagle View Cos. – Continued Investor Award
Eagle View Cos. has been redeveloping riverfront property in downtown Cedar Falls since 2012. In that time, the company has invested nearly $40 million into new properties and is helping preserve the historic district with its recent purchase of the Black Hawk Hotel. The co-founders, Mark Kittrell and Audrey Dodd, are committed to the Cedar Valley and support community development both financially and through their numerous board positions.
Western Home Communities—CFU Energy Conservation Award
Western Home Communities partnered with Cedar Falls Utilities to research the most efficient way to use energy prior to constructing a new residential community, Prairie Wind, and the new Grosse Aquatic Center. Installing and using a geothermal system turned out to be the best option. CFU estimates it’s the equivalent of keeping the energy load from 300 homes off its grid — a massive savings over the lifespan of the building and aquatic center, benefiting all residents of Cedar Falls.
The Cedar Falls Pickleball Complex – Quality of Life Partnership Award
The Cedar Falls Pickleball Club was organized in 2016. Pickleball is growing in popularity and the new Cedar Falls eight-court complex, built with financial support from Pickleball Club members and sponsors, the city of Cedar Falls and Black Hawk County Gaming, will allow large groups to play. The courts are located at Orchard Hill Park and promote exercise and social interactions for players of all ages. Go to www.cfpickleball.com for further information.
Representative Citizen – Roger Kueter
Roger Kueter, a retired University of Northern Iowa professor and administrator, has been named the Cedar Falls Representative Citizen of the Year. Roger has been involved in leadership and volunteer positions in many community organizations such as Rotary, the Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, the Historical Society, the Girl Scout Conestoga Council, the Chamber of Commerce and the Archdiocese of Dubuque school board. His volunteer auctioneering skills have raised millions of dollars for many other Cedar Valley organizations. He and his wife, Barbara, have lived in Cedar Falls for 48 years.
To RSVP for the event, contact Kim Kerr at 268-5115 or kim.kerr@cedarfalls.com by April 11. Cost is $20.
