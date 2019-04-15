CHARLES CITY -- Lidd & Cordray, a longtime menswear store in the heart of downtown Charles City, will soon close its doors for good.
Owner Mike Lidd is the fourth and last generation of his family to run the store, which has been around for 130 years.
Lidd is retiring after 41 years in retail.
"A friend of mine told me a couple years ago, 'when it's time to retire you'll know it,'" Lidd said. "Charles City has been very good to my family."
Lidd & Cordray started in the town of Audubon as a tailor shop before moving to Charles City in 1923.
“Even before I started my career I grew up in retail, of course," Lidd said in a news release. "I'd come down to the store before school to clean and fill in stock. I had a twin brother so I was lucky that we divided those chores."
The store has weathered Charles City's economic ups and downs.
But Lidd said small-town retail stores have faced challenges as customers moved to online shopping and larger retail centers. Lid said he was still doing good business, but felt it was time to retire.
"When I was growing up, there were four men's stores in Charles City," Lidd said. "There were three in 1983 when I came back. Today, we're the only one, and the difficulty is that people don't browse as much. ... I've been the only one since 1987. I'll miss the day-to-day interaction with people."
Lidd aims to spend more time with family in his retirement, but said closing the store is bittersweet.
"It's weighed on me heavy the last month and a half," Lidd said. "Being the fourth and final generation of a family legacy."
Lidd & Cordray is having a sale to clear out its inventory.
The store will be open regular hours "until the last sock leaves the store," Lidd said.
