Mall vacancy rates

Reis Inc., a real-estate data firm, notes that the vacancy rate at various types of malls has declined over the years but recently has stabilized as old space is put to new uses.

Reis reported in January the vacancy rate for regional malls was 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, which was unchanged from 8.3 percent in Q3, and up from 7.8 percent in Q4 2016. All figures were down from a cycle peak of 9.4 percent in Q3 2011.

For strip malls, the vacancy rate was 10 percent in Q4 2017, unchanged from Q3 and up from 9.9 percent in Q4 2016. The vacancy rate peaked at 11.1 percent in Q3 2011.