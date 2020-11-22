Cedar Valley hospital systems partnering to offer health insurance

At this point, Oscar’s plans can be used across MercyOne’s network in the 23 Iowa counties spread all over the state. Oscar members have dedicated care teams that include a care guide, a nurse who knows their medical history and a social worker.

The company places an emphasis on remote medical care where possible and appropriate, including 24-hour daily access to Oscar Virtual Urgent Care providers at no cost. Certain prescriptions are available at no cost through those providers, as well.

“The patient’s care needs in partnership with their provider will determine if telehealth is an option to deliver the best health outcome and experience,” said Hoxmeier. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, access to telehealth plays an important role in helping ensure access to care.”

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health provides virtual care as a way to offer more options and convenience for patients. Affordability is also important for the company.