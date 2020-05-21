Cedar Valley Hospice wins Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Hospice has been awarded the national 2020 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – an award presented only to organizations that meet rigorous standards of excellence.
Winners of the national Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award are selected by a panel of Gallup workplace experts who evaluate applicants and assesses them against rigorous criteria established by Gallup’s research.
Internally, their plan started by implementing quarterly 1-on-1 evaluation meetings and performance-based pay. They also created special committees by involving staff to take ownership in the strategic plan to help achieve agency goals and objectives.
At Cedar Valley Hospice, they encourage a culture where managers are expected to manage using critical thinking and evaluation skills. Each department holds department meetings and one-on-one meetings with staff to touch base on work, projects, and what the manager can do to support them in their role. Basically, no individual idea or concern is left behind. This philosophy has improved processes and communication across all departments.
Cedar Valley Hospice Executive Director Michaela Vandersee also holds monthly “Meetings with Michaela” at each of its site locations to discuss questions, concerns, best practices, which is a great opportunity for staff to meet directly with Michaela building a solid foundation of trust and a culture of open communication. These are well attended and contribute to building high-performing teams.
Gallup notes that worldwide only 15% of employees are engaged, that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace. At winning organizations, 70% of employees are engaged in the U.S. At Cedar Valley Hospice, 73% of its employees are engaged, further exceeding the national statistic.
