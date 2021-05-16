Cedar Valley businesses struggle to find workers

“It’s the first time we’ve gone this long without being able to hire,” James said.

They’ve received about 80 applicants this year, but only about half of them have returned phone calls after submitting the application. Only about 10 applicants arrived for their interview, James said, noting he hired nearly all of them. But only a handful of them showed up for their first day of work, even after filling out paperwork to start the job.

With the five recent hires, the Brass Tap now has 21 employees.

“We’ve never experienced this. We’ve been down a couple of bodies, we’ve never not been able to get interviews or applicants in, especially after they’ve been hired,” he said.

The problem is widespread across other industries in Iowa as well, Murphy said. The Iowa Business Council represents 22 of Iowa’s largest employers.

“We’re seeing it in every single one of our member’s industries and also among our partners and stakeholders,” Murphy said. “In some ways it’s a really unique and almost fortunate problem to have.”

Iowa’s unemployment rate is among the lowest in the country, Murphy said. Coupled with the state’s high labor participation, Iowa faces a persistent shortage of available workers.