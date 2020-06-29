Cedar Valley businesses receive recognition

WATERLOO – Each year, the Technology Association of Iowa hosts the Prometheus Awards Week to recognize individuals, companies, and communities who are making great strides in the technology industry within Iowa.
This year, Gov. Kim Reynolds proclaimed Technology Week in Iowa as June 22-26 in conjunction with TAI’s Prometheus Awards Week.
Multiple Cedar Valley businesses were recognized as finalists or receive awards from the Technology Association of Iowa.
On Monday, Lincoln Savings Bank and Banno of Jack Henry & Associates were finalists for the Fintech & Insurtech Co. of the Year award, and was the recipient of this award.
On Tuesday, Banno of Jack Henry & Associates was a finalist for the Software Development Technology Company of the Year.
On Wednesday, Lincoln Savings Bank was a finalist for Creative Technology Solution of the Year. Additionally, Far Reach and SciPlay were finalists for Best Technology Company Culture. SciPlay was the recipient of this award. Additionally, the Cedar Valley was recognized as a finalist for the Technology Community of the Year.
On Thursday, Jeremy Kauten of The VGM Group was named a finalist for CIO/CTO/CISO of the Year.
Lastly, on Friday, Lincoln Savings Bank and SciPlay were finalists for the Workiva Large Technology Company of the Year.
“Grow Cedar Valley continues to be proud of the many advancements in technology lead by Cedar Valley businesses, shares Cary Darrah, CEO of Grow Cedar Valley. “Innovation and implementation of these developments defines the growing regional leadership in the industry.”
Red Cedar and the many staff members of area companies drafted and submitted the numerous applications and nominations for these awards.
To see the full list of winners and their video submissions, visit https://www.technology iowa.org/signature-events/ prometheus-week/
