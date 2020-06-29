Cedar Valley businesses receive recognition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Each year, the Technology Association of Iowa hosts the Prometheus Awards Week to recognize individuals, companies, and communities who are making great strides in the technology industry within Iowa.

This year, Gov. Kim Reynolds proclaimed Technology Week in Iowa as June 22-26 in conjunction with TAI’s Prometheus Awards Week.

Multiple Cedar Valley businesses were recognized as finalists or receive awards from the Technology Association of Iowa.

On Monday, Lincoln Savings Bank and Banno of Jack Henry & Associates were finalists for the Fintech & Insurtech Co. of the Year award, and was the recipient of this award.

On Tuesday, Banno of Jack Henry & Associates was a finalist for the Software Development Technology Company of the Year.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Savings Bank was a finalist for Creative Technology Solution of the Year. Additionally, Far Reach and SciPlay were finalists for Best Technology Company Culture. SciPlay was the recipient of this award. Additionally, the Cedar Valley was recognized as a finalist for the Technology Community of the Year.

On Thursday, Jeremy Kauten of The VGM Group was named a finalist for CIO/CTO/CISO of the Year.