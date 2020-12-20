Cedar Valley Business Monthly to go digital for six issues in 2021

The Courier’s Cedar Valley Business Monthly magazine will be published digitally for six issues in 2021, beginning in February.
The new version of one of Iowa’s most respected business publications will reach readers beyond regional boundaries and provide easy and immediate access to content.
“In addition to our print versions, we are adding a destination website, business stories/features, video content and interviews regarding local businesses, and storytelling of these businesses on social media platforms,” said Courier General Manager David Adams.
“This will allow us to put more effort into showcasing businesses and leaders in the Cedar Valley.”
Printed magazines will be published every other month.
The business community in the Cedar Valley is the backbone of our growth and future. It is our privilege to tell the stories and showcase them in Cedar Valley Business Monthly,” Adams said.
The January issue will be printed and available beginning Wednesday.
