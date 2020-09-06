Cedar Falls Utilities employees have 'real sense of purpose'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS—Steve Bernard may chuckle when he reveals what the big reason employees leave Cedar Falls Utilities, but he’s not joking.

“We have so many long-term employees with decades of experience, I often say the most common reason staff leaves is retirement,” says the general manager.

Bernard attributes this to a dynamic, collaborative workplace culture, job security and the opportunity to work for a high-profile employer.

The public utility company also garners a steady stream of media attention. Most recently, that included headlines for introduction of 10 gigabit Internet and recognition from PC Magazine as the fastest Internet service provider in the country.

“There’s quieter stuff, too, that gives our employees a real sense of purpose,” says Bernard. “We moved electrical fiber underground. That helped minimize the damage that could have been caused during the windstorm (earlier this year) and aided in faster restoration of services.”

Bernard believes staff members appreciate doing interesting and meaningful work that serves their community. Tenured employees agree and also acknowledge the value CFU places on staff development, dedication and loyalty.