Cedar Falls Utilities employees have 'real sense of purpose'

CEDAR FALLS—Steve Bernard may chuckle when he reveals what the big reason employees leave Cedar Falls Utilities, but he’s not joking.
“We have so many long-term employees with decades of experience, I often say the most common reason staff leaves is retirement,” says the general manager.
Bernard attributes this to a dynamic, collaborative workplace culture, job security and the opportunity to work for a high-profile employer.
The public utility company also garners a steady stream of media attention. Most recently, that included headlines for introduction of 10 gigabit Internet and recognition from PC Magazine as the fastest Internet service provider in the country.
“There’s quieter stuff, too, that gives our employees a real sense of purpose,” says Bernard. “We moved electrical fiber underground. That helped minimize the damage that could have been caused during the windstorm (earlier this year) and aided in faster restoration of services.”
Bernard believes staff members appreciate doing interesting and meaningful work that serves their community. Tenured employees agree and also acknowledge the value CFU places on staff development, dedication and loyalty.
“I am proud of the work that we do and the valued services we provide to all of our customers,” says Troy Creery, an employee with more than 32 years of service.
Wynette Froehner is another long-term staffer. Throughout her career, she has enjoyed witnessing CFU’s willingness to accommodate employees’ family situations, starting when she worked a flex schedule to be with her young children as often as possible.
“I continue to feel appreciated for the work I do, and I see that appreciation given from the very top down,” says Froehner. “I have had opportunities year after year to get the training I need to grow into leadership and improve my knowledge of the utilities field.”
These opportunities stem from employee feedback and requests, explains Susan Abernathy, CFU employee and legal services director.
“One of our core values is innovation,” she says. “We’re always trying to do better, and that extends to employee engagement.”
Among current staff, the average tenure exceeds 15 years. CFU’s enviable retention rate is thanks to targeted efforts to interview prospective retirees, staff who have given notice and those who stay employed there.
Superior compensation, benefits and perks continue to draw new groups of aspiring CFU lifers.
“I would work here forever if I could,” says Chakara Rajan Madhusudanan, CFU energy services engineer. “The experience has been nothing short of amazing.”
In June, Melissa Hepler celebrated her five-year anniversary at CFU. The company’s support during a recent, lengthy illness had a big impact.
“CFU is very family-focused and supportive, no matter what the situation,” she says. “I am extremely thankful … for the overwhelming care and support of my coworkers, through different forms of communication.”
The open, inclusive workplace culture and CFU’s benefits perks also help drive retention. This includes a comprehensive wellness program, with health, wellness, nutrition programs and an onsite fitness center for employees and their families.
“CFU utilizes a website that allows employees to give recognition to one another,” says Brian Adkins. “They strive to ensure a sense of ‘one team/family’ and encourage continuing education as well as volunteer work. It’s no wonder why the biggest reason for someone leaving the company is retirement.
Employee-led committees are one way staff provides feedback and recommendations to upper management, says Audra Heineman, human resources director.
CFU’s traditional practice is to host quarterly all-staff meetings. During these sessions, employees can get updates on current and planned initiatives and projects, ask questions and make suggestions.
“We’re a small enough company that staff will definitely call us out on things we didn’t address properly,” says Bernard.
The COVID-19 pandemic presented a challenge for the regular meeting practice. After postponing the spring meeting, an outdoor July meeting was planned for Washington Park, with staff divided into four groups. Due to weather concerns and advisories to continue observing social distancing guidelines, CFU will host only two, not four of its quarterly meetings in 2020.
Early on during the pandemic, Bernard began shooting update videos every Friday, sent as all-employee emails.
“It’s something everyone hears from the general manager,” says Abernathy. “It’s a personal reach out to provide information, let employees know the company cares about them and is thinking about them and ask them to give us (their) ide
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.