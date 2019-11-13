{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Blain’s Farm & Fleet will celebrate its 20-year anniversary in Cedar Falls with a weekend of special events Friday through Sunday.

It will include prizes, giveaways, demonstrations and door-buster prices.

Those attending the anniversary event with have the chance to win more than $5,000 in prizes, including gift card giveaways every hour and a $250 clothing shopping spree. Other prizes throughout the store include a Cub Cadet snow thrower, Danby beverage fridge, Fortress 8 gun fire safe and a Hobart wire feed welder. Guests can view tool demonstrations by Milwaukee, DeWalt and Hobart, as well as displays featuring the latest models in Hawk, Muddy and Big Game tree stands and hunting blinds.

For a full calendar of events, including dates and times, visit the Cedar Falls Store Events page at FarmandFleet.com.

