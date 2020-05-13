Cedar Falls station wins national award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The National Association of Broadcasters last week announced its 2020 winners of their community service awards.

KCVM-FM, Cedar Falls, received the prestigious Heritage Crystal Award for winning five NAB Crystal Awards.

Jim Coloff, station owner and general manager, accepted the award on behalf of the team at 93.5 The Mix.

“We feel that community service is at the heart of what we do at 93.5 The Mix and Coloff Media,” said Coloff. “From our work with Magical Mix Kids to the many local community events we are involved with, we want to give back to the community that has been so supportive of our local radio station.”

Magical Mix Kids, the 501-c3 charity that was started by KCVM, has taken more than 300 families on 20 an all-expenses paid trips to Disney World since 1999. This October will be the 21st trip, and the group is planning to take 10-12 families once again.

NAB Crystal Radio Award finalists were chosen by a panel of judges representing broadcasting, community service organizations and public relations firms. Finalists were honored and winners announced during NAB Show Express available on demand at nabshowexpress.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0