Cedar Falls hotel rates, occupancy down amid pandemic, but derecho produced a spike

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A spike in hotel occupancy numbers and daily rates in August — courtesy of a destructive derecho that forced many to find shelter in the Cedar Valley — was the one bright spot amid an otherwise dismal year so far for hotel and motel operators in Cedar Falls.

The number of people staying in hotels, as well as the average daily rate for rooms, were both down in Cedar Falls overall from June through September, according to information presented by Cedar Falls tourism and cultural manager Kim Manning.

“The hotels are struggling a little bit,” Manning said, noting their numbers were “significantly lower on daily occupancy and daily rate charged.”

A spreadsheet she shared during the Visitors and Tourism Bureau meeting Wednesday showed the numbers from June 27 through Sept. 12 in detail.

In 2019, summer occupancy in Cedar Falls hotels was between 55% and 80%. This year’s coronavirus pandemic brought that down to between 30% to 50%, most sharply during the July 4th period.

But in early August, when the derecho brought widespread damage to homes and shut off power for weeks across a wide swath of Iowa’s midsection, hotel occupancy and daily rates surged even higher than in 2019.