Cedar Falls hotel rates, occupancy down amid pandemic, but derecho produced a spike

CEDAR FALLS — A spike in hotel occupancy numbers and daily rates in August — courtesy of a destructive derecho that forced many to find shelter in the Cedar Valley — was the one bright spot amid an otherwise dismal year so far for hotel and motel operators in Cedar Falls.
The number of people staying in hotels, as well as the average daily rate for rooms, were both down in Cedar Falls overall from June through September, according to information presented by Cedar Falls tourism and cultural manager Kim Manning.
“The hotels are struggling a little bit,” Manning said, noting their numbers were “significantly lower on daily occupancy and daily rate charged.”
A spreadsheet she shared during the Visitors and Tourism Bureau meeting Wednesday showed the numbers from June 27 through Sept. 12 in detail.
In 2019, summer occupancy in Cedar Falls hotels was between 55% and 80%. This year’s coronavirus pandemic brought that down to between 30% to 50%, most sharply during the July 4th period.
But in early August, when the derecho brought widespread damage to homes and shut off power for weeks across a wide swath of Iowa’s midsection, hotel occupancy and daily rates surged even higher than in 2019.
Occupancy rates were between 70% and 90% between Aug. 15 and Aug. 29, while weekly average daily rates, or ADR, were at or above 2019 levels.
“You can see a spike in August,” Manning told the group. “Unfortunately, that’s due to us housing our neighbors from Cedar Rapids that came here to take shelter after the derecho.”
The numbers had since returned to levels below 2019, and a recent survey on the region’s tourism site showed people were still not quite ready to travel amid the continuing pandemic.
Manning said the survey showed 14% of people were “extremely comfortable” traveling in August, while 39% were just “comfortable” traveling.
That’s up slightly from the same survey in May showing 13% “extremely comfortable” and 33% “comfortable.”
“You can see it’s kind of starting to inch up a little bit, although it’s still extremely low,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.