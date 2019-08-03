CEDAR FALLS — Dave Quint, president and chief executive officer of Advanced Systems, died early Thursday at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
"It was definitely sudden and unexpected," Tammy Bedard, director of marketing and human resources for the Cedar Falls business, said Friday. "We're all still in shock."
"Everybody was surprised because it was so unexpected," added Don Hinckle, vice president of operations. "It just floored me."
He and Bedard noted that Quint, 57, of Buckingham, was very physically active, exercised regularly, and ate healthy foods. "We don't know the cause of his death yet," said Bedard.
"He started off as a sales rep, selling copiers," she added, noting he celebrated 30 years with Advanced Systems in May. He also served as digital specialist, Waterloo branch manager and vice president of sales over the years. In July 2012, he was promoted to president/CEO.
"Under his leadership the company experienced tremendous growth," according to an Advanced Systems news release. "He was instrumental in relocating the company’s headquarters from Waterloo to a larger renovated location in Cedar Falls."
"I've known Dave for, I would say, 30 years, maybe a little more," said Hinckle. "We kind of grew up with Advanced Systems."
Among his "strong qualities," said Hinckle, were an ability to listen to people, be fair, and "make the best out of a situation." He was "just a great guy that wanted to do good in the business realm."
Bedard described him as very outgoing, generous and caring person. She said he was an avid hunter and fisherman who organized company camping trips. He was also a loyal University of Northern Iowa sports fan and a member of the Panther Scholarship Club, where he earned the volunteer of the year award in 2011.
Quint was active in the Copier Dealers Association as well as the Business Technology Association where he served as the national president during 2015-2016 in addition to receiving its volunteer of the year award in 2014.
"He was very well-respected in the dealer community and even (among) vendors," said Hinckle. "He was just a good human being and there's not enough good human beings in the world."
Counselors have been available at the Advanced Systems office. "We wanted to make sure that we took care of our employees first," said Hinckle.
The company's board of directors also met Thursday after learning about the CEO's death.
"We put some things in place to carry on," said Bedard. "It's definitely not something we were prepared for."
Added Hinckle, "The hole is going to be filled. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and daughters. They're the ones that have the big hole to fill."
Quint and his wife, Jan, have two daughters, Ashley and Kayla. Services are pending with Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service in Waterloo. Condolences may be left online at hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
