CDC report details how virus spread in Dakota City plant

“Despite broad availability of a flexible medical leave policy and fever screening, approximately one-third of workers included in this investigation reported close contact with an ill person at work, which supports the need for symptom screening in addition to fever screening and ongoing access to testing,” the CDC said. “Fewer workers reported contact with an ill person outside work; risk factors such as crowded living conditions and shared transportation were reported infrequently.”

Eighty-eight reported driving to work in a private vehicle, according to the report. About half the respondents reported living in a single-family home, with a median household size of three people.

The findings from the CDC survey are in contrast to earlier suggestions by top government and company officials as to how plant workers might have became exposed.

Asked about a link to spikes in COVID-19 cases in Dakota County and other Nebraska counties with large meatpacking plants in late April, Gov. Pete Ricketts refused to blame the plants, saying instead the outbreaks were a “community problem.”

Ricketts noted employees only spend part of their days at work, and many are immigrants who often live in close quarters with multiple generations in the same household.