CBE Companies provides professional development

CEDAR FALLS—When Kristen Rowles told her father she had been hired by CBE Companies, she was a bit apprehensive.
“His response was, ‘You’re going to be a bill collector?’,” she recalls. “Unfortunately, so many negative thoughts go into those words — ‘bill collector.’”
Rowles need not have worried.
“From day one, I quickly realized that these words are not negative,” she says. “They just get a negative reaction, due to consumers being scared and not having the proper guidance.”
In 14 years at CBE Companies, the company has provided personal and professional development opportunities that allowed her to advance in her career.
“I would never have imagined being the director of organizational development and training,” she says.
Mary Phillips loves those stories. It’s one of the reasons she appreciates, too, appreciates working for CBE Companies.
“We talk to new employees about our awesome training team that we have to assist them in learning their new position and of course how they can grow in the company — and the fact that we love to promote from within,” says Philips, chief human resources officer. “They learn about our philanthropic initiatives we have, and right now we give them assurance about our efforts to protect their health and safety with COVID-19 when they need to come into our workplace.”
CBE Companies’ most successful recruiting channel is employee referrals, adds Phillips. She loves that, too, because it means they’re sharing the company’s story and why it’s a great place to work.
“Our everyday work and approach to business are guided by our five core values of ‘Leadership, Respect, Integrity, Innovation and Continuous Improvement,’” says Phillips. “It is important for us that every employee knows and follows our core values.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.