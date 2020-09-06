CBE Companies provides professional development

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS—When Kristen Rowles told her father she had been hired by CBE Companies, she was a bit apprehensive.

“His response was, ‘You’re going to be a bill collector?’,” she recalls. “Unfortunately, so many negative thoughts go into those words — ‘bill collector.’”

Rowles need not have worried.

“From day one, I quickly realized that these words are not negative,” she says. “They just get a negative reaction, due to consumers being scared and not having the proper guidance.”

In 14 years at CBE Companies, the company has provided personal and professional development opportunities that allowed her to advance in her career.

“I would never have imagined being the director of organizational development and training,” she says.

Mary Phillips loves those stories. It’s one of the reasons she appreciates, too, appreciates working for CBE Companies.