CB&T treats employees, customers with respect

WATERLOO — In “weird times,” Taylor Thoma believes it’s important to know whom you can trust.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Thoma hasn’t doubted Community Bank & Trust or her colleagues there.

“Employees worked in ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams, off one week, here the next. Some where 100 working from home. During that time, all employees (were) paid, where working or not,” she recalls.

Although safety precautions cut off direct contact between the teams, they left small gifts and encouraging notes.

Lobby access was closed from early spring to June, then again in July, with service via drive-up window only. The bank took extra precautions and provided equipment to safeguard employees and clients, says Thoma.

CBT implemented measures to address the stress of the public health crisis. Lunches were provided for working employees from neighboring businesses. CBT also gave gift cards to employees and clients to remind them to support local businesses.

“Community Bank & Trust has always had an amazing culture and environment, but everyone proved themselves during these weird time,” says Thoma. “We actually gained new employees during this whole process.”

Stacey Bentley, president and CEO, believes the same values guide CBT during good and bad times: customer service, community engagement and employee empowerment.

“We have great team members and clients, and they create an atmosphere where we work together,” says Bentley. “Everyone truly has each other’s back. … Everyone truly cares.”

That shows in employees’ support of the community, she adds.

For 23 straight years, CBT’s staff giving level to the annual United Way campaign has been 100 percent.

Community Bank & Trust

Employees: 30-plus

Locations: 3

Business focus: Full-service, technology-driven community banking for consumer and commercial clients

Leader in: Individualized attention and close customer relationships

