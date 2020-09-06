CB&T treats employees, customers with respect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — In “weird times,” Taylor Thoma believes it’s important to know whom you can trust.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Thoma hasn’t doubted Community Bank & Trust or her colleagues there.

“Employees worked in ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams, off one week, here the next. Some where 100 working from home. During that time, all employees (were) paid, where working or not,” she recalls.

Although safety precautions cut off direct contact between the teams, they left small gifts and encouraging notes.

Lobby access was closed from early spring to June, then again in July, with service via drive-up window only. The bank took extra precautions and provided equipment to safeguard employees and clients, says Thoma.

CBT implemented measures to address the stress of the public health crisis. Lunches were provided for working employees from neighboring businesses. CBT also gave gift cards to employees and clients to remind them to support local businesses.

“Community Bank & Trust has always had an amazing culture and environment, but everyone proved themselves during these weird time,” says Thoma. “We actually gained new employees during this whole process.”