CEDAR FALLS — Laser engraving is infinitely customizable — and that’s probably why designing something, Heath Wilken said, is about 80 to 95% of the process.
Because once Wilken’s done designing, placing, sizing and deciding on how many dots per square inch he wants, his laser engraving machine — a Zing model Epilog Laser — does the rest in mere minutes.
He demonstrated that May 10 by engraving The Courier logo, pulled in using the CorelDraw software program, onto a tumbler in the basement of his Cedar Falls home.
“Let’s watch this baby go,” Wilken said.
The machine used a precision laser to “vaporize” the black paint on the tumbler, exposing the stainless steel underneath. Glass windows on the machine allow Wilken to closely monitor the process, including the tiny flames emitted as a byproduct.
“Watching it, it’s like a little fireworks show,” he said.
And within a minute or two, the job was finished. Wilken took the tumbler out, wiped it down with a cloth and handed off the finished product. Businesses have been surprised at his turnaround time, he noted.
“With that,” he said of his laser-engraving machine, “I can make stuff real quick.”
And Wilken has been making a lot of stuff since he officially launched Cedar Falls Laser Engraving on Jan. 1 — everything from plaques and awards to mugs and glasses to key chains, coasters and home decor, made out of materials like wood, leather, glass, steel, slate, rock and more. As long as it can fit into his 16-inch-by-12-inch machine, and can be engraved, Wilken can do the job.
“A lot of stuff, until you actually see it, people say, ‘What are you talking about?’” Wilken said of the projects he does. “It’s all creativity. It’s hard to say, ‘Here’s what I make,’ because you can make almost everything.”
His customers have included local companies, like engraved glassware for Whiskey Road in Cedar Falls, and national ones like Bossard in Salt Lake City, who commissioned him to personalize commemorative steel bolts.
He’s also done projects for fundraisers, like an engraved football for Hudson’s booster club, and projects for fun, like a leather keychain with his young daughters’ signatures on it for his wife for Mother’s Day.
“I don’t have a grand vision,” Wilken said of his business. “To me, it’s when people see it — because it meant something to them. I like that part.”
Wilken received a degree in computer numerical control, or CNC, from Hawkeye Community College and a master of business administration from St. Ambrose, and worked for Deere and Co. for 16 years, where he learned the tricks of his trade.
“It was a wonderful job, a great company. But pretty soon, half your life’s gone,” Wilken said.
The home-based business, plus working as a property manager and teaching a business course at the University of Northern Iowa, has allowed Wilken more time to spend with his family and daughters Lily, 5, and Amelia, 2.
But that doesn’t mean he’s keeping it low-key: Two months ago, Wilken got an order every other day; these days, he gets an order per day. He noted he can see the potential of it.
“Amazon, Google, Harley-Davidson — each one of them started in a house,” he said.
But Wilken’s also more grounded than those capitalist behemoths: Around 9% of his work is given away, from fundraisers to gifts.
“When you actually make something with your hands,” is one of his favorite parts, Wilken said. “And working with business owners and making them happy — that’s the value I like to bring. When someone says, ‘Thank you,’ and they’re honest about it.”
Find out more about Cedar Falls Laser Engraving on Wilken’s website, https://cedar-falls-laser-engraving-llc.square.site, or his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CedarFallsLaserEngraving.
