CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women’s Club will present its Cedar Valley Woman of the Year award to Carol Lilly this year.
The Salute to Women event will be Oct. 16 at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.
Lilly has been executive director of Community Main Street program in Cedar Falls since 2011. Aside from her “more than full time” role as leader of CMS, she is currently active with the Cedar Falls Lions Club, a Cedar Falls Parks and Recreation Commission member, as well as member of the Sartori Health Care Foundation Board, the Cedar Falls Community Theatre Board and the Cedar Falls Community Foundation Board.
Keynote speaker is Joan Becker, presenting “Let’s Take Tragedy to Transformation.” Mistress of ceremonies is Abby Turpin of KWWL.
BPW of Cedar Falls will host the annual event as a fundraiser for scholarships for non-traditional students in the area.
The event will begin at 4:30 p.m., with socializing and shopping, and dinner and program beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35 with payment due in advance. RSVP, including dietary restrictions by Tuesday to 483-4826 or by email at luann.ray@myfnbbank.com.
