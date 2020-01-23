Career Center adds another sponsor

WATERLOO — This week. a signing ceremony officially added Child Care Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa to the long list of Waterloo Career Center sponsors.

The agency, serving 19 counties in Northeast Iowa with a regional office in Waterloo, focuses on improving the quality of child care statewide. Its mission is to provide resources, education and advocacy to support quality child care.

“Child Care Resource and Referral is excited to partner with the Waterloo Career Center to not only build the early childhood workforce by supporting high school students as they decide their career choice, but also to support our child care programs as they are models and mentors to these students,” said Mary Janssen, Children and Family Services Director.

Child Care Resource and Referral will partner with the Early Childhood Education pathway at the WCC. Students in the program receive a multicultural perspective of child development that will reward them with a career nurturing the growth and development of children. As part of these classes, students receive several hours of real-world experiences, working directly with children at the Elk Run Early Childhood Center.

“This partnership is so important to us and the students at the Waterloo Career Center. Within the Cedar Valley there is such a shortage of child care resources, so we look forward to working with Child Care Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa to fill the gap of workers in child care. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with this wonderful organization,” said Dr. Jane Lindaman, Waterloo Schools Superintendent.

