WATERLOO — The 11th Annual Rydell Car & Bike Show is today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1325 E. San Marnan Drive.

The public is invited. Food and beverages will be available from Tama County Pork Producers. There is a $10 registration for those that wish to enter a vehicle or bike. There will be no classes. Top 25, Best of Show, and 2 Best Bike trophies will be awarded.

All proceeds from the event will be going to Cedar Bend Humane Society and Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

The Cedar Bend Humane Society will have a animals there. There also will be items to purchase with a freewill donation.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will also be on hand accepting donations for its Summer Personal Care Drive.

Items include soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, and diapers. Donated items will be distributed among more than 200 local food pantries, soup kitchens, and other nonprofit agencies in 16 northeast Iowa counties.

