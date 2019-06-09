CEDAR FALLS — When Kimball Avenue in Waterloo was under construction for two years, from 2014 through 2015, Flowerama took a sales hit from which it still hasn’t fully recovered, said Brenda Simmons, marketing manager for the florist’s Iowa locations.
Now, Simmons is worried the same will happen with the Flowerama, at 320 W. First St. in Cedar Falls, as a three-year construction project on that roadway kicks off this summer.
The store, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS, relies “heavily” on both foot and vehicle traffic for its local customers, she said.
“It had a huge impact,” she said of the Waterloo construction. “So we’re pretty much expecting the same thing here.”
Nonetheless, Simmons and other business owners along the stretch of West First Street, or Iowa Highway 57, from Franklin to Walnut streets — which will undergo a complete reconstruction beginning in July — know the Iowa Department of Transportation project is inevitable.
“Well, we’re super nervous, of course, about what it’s going to do to the business for the first two years,” said Liz Wehrmacher, a co-owner of Crazy to Quilt Shop, at 707 W. First St. “But in the long run, it’s a good thing.”
The city of Cedar Falls has been working with businesses and residents along that corridor to try and alleviate concerns about traffic woes and access to their properties.
“I think overall construction is disruptive no matter what happens, and major construction is even more disruptive,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development with the city. “This is a road with one of the highest traffic counts for daily use in Cedar Falls.
“When you have to revise how people get to things, it makes it a little bit harder for everyone,” she added. But, “the road is in very poor condition and needs to be redone.”
The road will eventually be reconstructed all the way to Hudson Road by the fall of 2021, according to Iowa DOT plans.
This summer, for Phase 1, the project will reconstruct the Iowa Northern Railroad crossing between Walnut and Iowa streets, replace aging storm and sanitary sewer pipes and repave West First from Franklin to Walnut streets, adding a fifth lane as a middle turning lane for vehicle traffic.
One lane in each direction on West First Street will be open during the project, Houk Sheetz said, but left turns will be limited because of that.
Otherwise, “people could get really backed up trying to turn into a road or driveway,” she said.
Trucks will be “encouraged” to take alternate routes, and pedestrians will also be asked to avoid the construction zone.
For businesses and residents in the area, a construction-access meeting will be held Tuesday for those in the Phase 1 area, Houk Sheetz said. But she noted that won’t be a general-information meeting for the public — those have been held already, she said, directing people instead to the city’s website: http://www.cedarfalls.com/1455/Hwy-57-W-1st-Street-Expansion-Project
For Simmons, she hopes the West First Street Flowerama will weather the construction storm.
“We appreciate (customers’) loyalty, and appreciate the fact that they’ll still shop with us and getting through the hassle of construction,” Simmons said. “We attribute all our success to them.”
