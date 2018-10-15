CEDAR FALLS – University of Northern Iowa senior marketing and management double major Gabe Groothuis of Marion won the UNI Elevator Pitch competition on campus Oct 9.
He will test his pitch against college students from around the nation at the National Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization Conference Elevator Pitch Competition next month in Kansas City, Mo.
Groothuis, owner and founder of Groothuis Solutions, introduced how he helps prepare high school students for mock trial. With more than four years of experience with mock trial and a National Mock Trial first-place win under his belt, Groothuis is able to provide expertise through workshops and online consulting. His award-winning pitch earned him $500 in addition to an all-expense paid trip to the national CEO conference.
Second-place winners were Corey Behrens and Jack Worthington. Behrens, a junior communications and digital media productions major, won $250 for his business, Simplistic Views, a wedding videography service. Worthington, on military leave from West Point, also won $250 and is taking advantage of his time off to develop his business, LED Save, in the R.J. McElroy Student Business Incubator. LED Save assists home owners with switching their bulbs from regular to LED in a simple and cost-efficient way.
Taking home third place with $100 was oldpeoplebrand, a Streetware clothing company that designs, produces and launches exclusive lines through their e-commerce site. Hollis Wilson, Joey Dunning, Camden Dusenbery and Mack Eastmas, all Cedar Falls High School students, have businesses located in the R.J. McElroy Student Business Incubator and are associates in the Cedar Falls CAPS Business, Communication & Design strand.
