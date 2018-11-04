3 new directors join co-op board
CEDAR FALLS — Three members of the Cedar Falls Food Co-op have been selected to serve on its board of directors.
They are: Kate Dunning, Trevor Hendrickson and Sally Rayzor. They fill seats vacated by termed-out members Jess Cruz, Brenna Griffin and Sheri Huber-Otting.
Dunning is co-owner of Talk To Me Technologies, based in Cedar Falls, and has served on the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission.
Hendrickson is an entrepreneur and local business owner with design, marketing and technology development experience.
Rayzor is currently serving on the co-op’s operations committee. She is the coordinating manager of Peekaboo Baby in downtown Cedar Falls.
Dunning, Hendrickson and Rayzor join current directors Jackie Berggren, Andrew Morse, Terry Stewart, Joy Thorson, Tom Wickersham and Scott Wirtz. The board is leading the efforts to establish a community-owned grocery store in or near downtown Cedar Falls. The Co-op currently has more than 900 members and hopes to announce a location by early 2019.
Orthotics firms receive award
WATERLOO — Clark & Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Orthotics and Prosthetics One, were among 53 orthotics and prosthetics providers across the nation that were honored with the 2018 Freedom Award.
The annual award, sponsored by Orthotic Prosthetic Group of America, recognizes O&P providers who deliver exceptional standards of care for military personnel needing orthotic and prosthetic devices.
Tax webinar set for Nov. 20
WATERLOO — BerganKDV will present the “State and Local Tax and Your Business” webinar at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
Participants will learn the best practices for accurately accounting these taxes and not be exposed to compliance risks.
Register at http://ow.ly/SnUJ30mkisG or contact Crystal Ford for more information at crystal.ford@bergankdv.com.
