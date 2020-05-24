Business Briefs

EDC director will retire
INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Economic Development Commission Director George Lake is announcing plans to retire at the end of June.
He has served a total of nine years as director of the BCEDC. He first served as director from 1998-2001 and then worked a second term from 2014-20.
Lake is a native of Independence and graduated from St. John High School. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a medic with the 657th Tactical Field Hospital during the Vietnam War. Lake attended Loras College where he earned a BA in education and political science. He taught and coached for 15 years and got his start in economic development when he was hired as the Madison County Extension director.
LSB gives books to young patrons
Several Lincoln Savings Bank branches will be giving away free children’s books to drive-thru customers while supplies last. The bank partnered with children’s book vendor, Scholastic, to help young Iowa readers reconnect with the books they know and love.
Currently, the bank’s Adel, Ankeny, Allison, Aplington, Cedar Falls (downtown), Clive, Grinnell, Hudson, Nashua, Reinbeck, Tama, and Waterloo branches are all giving out children’s books while supplies last.
Hospice passes readiness exam
CEDAR FALLS — Eight St. Croix Hospice Iowa branches have successfully passed the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals infection control and emergency preparedness survey with no deficiencies cited.
Hospice agencies must meet rigorous safety requirements to pass the survey, which focused on COVID-19 readiness. Iowa branches surveyed included Ankeny, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Charles City, Council Bluffs, Panora, Spencer and Strawberry Point.
T-Bone Tuesday kicks off again
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Farm Bureau, Black Hawk County Cattlemen and Fareway are kicking off their T-Bone Tuesday with a special Plus Dairy. The promotion is in celebration of June Steak Month and June Dairy Month.
Each T-Bone Tuesday in the month of June, one lucky winner will receive a 4-pack of T-bones, and new this year, Plus Dairy, which includes a gallon of milk, a pound of butter and a pound of both shredded and block cheese. Visit the Waterloo Fareway meat counter to enter the drawing. No purchase is necessary, and winners will be contacted via phone by the county Farm Bureau.
Black Hawk County farmers are excited to offer this promotion not only to share how they are proudly raising the healthy, tasteful real-meat proteins and dairy products that Iowans love but also to show gratitude toward the community.
UNI faculty win award
CEDAR FALLS — The American Association of University Presidents has awarded Becky Hawbaker of the University of Northern Iowa with an Outstanding Achievement Award for 2020.
The award is presented in recognition of the outstanding efforts of an individual or chapter on behalf of AAUP principles. As president of United Faculty-AAUP at UNI, Hawbaker led her chapter through a time of significant change. Under her leadership, the faculty union was recertified in 2018 and has been growing ever since.
Skill UP virtual event planned
WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools in collaboration with the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education, UNI’s chief diversity officer, Hawkeye’s diversity and inclusion director and additional area agencies will launch “Skill UP,” a virtual mentorship and career enhancement symposium for black professionals in the Cedar Valley on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.
The goal of “Skill UP” is to increase the amount of African-Americans professionals reaching management and leadership level opportunities by increasing network and access to workshops, career coaching, resume reviewing and mock interviews to embolden career goals and support professional development.
To register, go to www.cvskillup.com or for additional information contact Joy Briscoe at briscoej@waterlooschools.org.
