Mauers combine
their practices
WATERLOO — An eye center and dental specialty firm have joined medical practices under one room.
Dr. Richard Mauer, ophthalmologist, who is owner and CEO of Mauer Eye Center PC, and his wife, Dr. Rene Mauer, owner of Mauer Implant Dentistry, will join forces. Rene Mauer owns a periodontal practice.
Renovations are underway at Mauer Eye Center, 2515 Cyclone Drive, Waterloo, to accommodate the two practices. A proposed grand opening is scheduled for next spring.
With the reconstruction going on, Richard Mauer said d’vine Medical Spa will be closed for an undetermined period of time to accommodate the new transition.
ISU plans ag
outlook seminar
WATERLOO — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a pro-ag outlook and management seminar from 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 15 at Hawkeye Community College.
The program will provide agribusiness leaders a concise evaluation of current market conditions, expected trends in crop and livestock income potential and management implications. Participants also will receive an overview of the agricultural industry and learn how changes may affect Iowa producers.
To sign up, call the Extension office in Black Hawk County, 234-6811.
Ag seminar set
Nov. 8 in Toledo
TOLEDO — Join Tama County Women, Land & Legacy and Iowa Farm Bureau’s Laurie Johns for “Connecting Past the Fence Row.” This event will be Nov. 8 at State Bank of Toledo Community Room, 103 S. Broadway.
Dessert and registration will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the event is at 7 p.m.
An RSVP is preferred by Nov. 7 by by calling (641) 484-2702, ext. 305 or by emailing her at melody.bro@ia.nacdnet.net.
This event is free and open to the public, both women and men.
