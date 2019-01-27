Overhead door program slated
CEDAR FALLS — Christie Door Co. and the IowaWORKS Center, along with the U.S. Department of Labor/Office of Apprenticeship, launched an Overhead Door Installer Registered Apprenticeship Program.
The Overhead Door Installer Registered Apprenticeship is a four-year program with the classroom training provided through Hawkeye Community College.
For more information, go to earnandlearniowa.gov and complete a form to receive more information. Job seekers can fill out a form to learn about Registered Apprenticeship opportunities in Iowa.
Waterloo agency earns honors
WATERLOO — IMT Insurance announced Kvale Insurance Agency/Insurance Headquarters as one of its 2019 IMT Gem Agencies.
In 2018, Kvale Insurance was one of the top 100 IMT agencies to produce a positive premium growth or policy count growth. In addition, the agency also sustained a favorable loss ratio.
UNI group receives award
CEDAR FALLS — A University of Northern Iowa student group has been recognized as outstanding for the third time by a national organization.
The UNI Student Affiliates of the American Chemical Society received an outstanding award from the society — the highest of three distinctions awarded to student groups — for the 2017-18 academic year.
The student chapter is perhaps best known for its annual Halloween House, an event where UNI students perform Halloween-themed science demonstrations for all ages. Last year, the event was attended by about 1,200 students and community members.
Skilled trades workshop set
WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa’s Educational Opportunity Center will offer an “Earn While You Learn” skilled trade educational workshop.
The workshop is free and open to the public. The workshop is a one-hour session from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Monica Bass, an advocate and educator for trade careers in northeast and central Iowa and founder of Skilled Trade Education Network, will be the guest speaker. She will discuss what skilled trades are, why the demand is so great for work in these fields, and how to pursue an education and career with no student loans.
The EOC program provides educational assistance to adults ages 19 and older who have not already completed their HiSET and/or bachelor’s degree, and who reside in Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Buchanan, Chickasaw or Tama counties.
The workshop will be at UNI-CUE, 800 Sycamore St. For more information, call 273-4774.
