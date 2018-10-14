Hearst group
names officers
CEDAR FALLS -- The Friends of the Hearst elected officers for 2018-19.
Returning to the executive board are President Wendy Bowman and Treasurer Diane Meggers. Bowman, communications director for the city of Waterloo, begins a fourth term as president. Meggers, retail managing officer of the MidWestOne Bank, also begins a fourth term as treasurer.
David Beaty, president of Heartland Financial Services in Cedar Falls, is vice president of fundraising. Also serving a first term as secretary is Byron Clark. Clark is employed by the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa in the finance department. Board member Gretchen Woodrick formerly held the secretary position for three years.
ISU Extension
offers classes
WATERLOO -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County will host an aquatic, forest and right-of-way continuing instruction course for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday.
A mosquito/public health pest management continuing instruction course for commercial pesticide applicators is set for Oct. 25.
An ornamental and turfgrass applicators continuing instruction course for commercial pesticide applicators is set for Nov. 7.
The local attendance site is 3420 University Ave.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by sessions from 9 to 11:30 a.m. To register, call 234-6811.
Tax summit set
for executives
WATERLOO -- RSM will host three Iowa tax summits, including one in Waterloo, next month.
Chief financial officers and other C-level executives, as well as tax and finance directors, are welcome. RSM will provide information since passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act last year.
Waterloo's event is 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Sunnyside Country Club, 1600 Olympic Drive.
For more information, go to response.rsmus.com/2018EasternIowaTaxSummit.
Chamber to host
networking class
WATERLOO – The Alliance & Chamber will host Power Networking for its investor members on Oct. 25.
The event will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at College Square Mall, 6301 University Ave. No. 1155, formerly Pac Sun location. Use entrance closest to Hy-Vee.
The cost is $10. Investors may RSVP to Bette Wubbena by Thursday at bwubbena@cedarvalleyalliance.com or by calling 232-1156. The premier sponsor is Home Care Assistance of the Cedar Valley.
Elevator donates
to Osage Fire
OSAGE -- The Osage Cooperative Elevator donated $3,000 to the Osage Fire Department with matching gifts from the Land O Lakes Foundation and Co Bank’s “Sharing Success” charitable contributions.
Land O Lakes and Co Bank are regional cooperatives which the Osage Cooperative Elevator conducts business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.