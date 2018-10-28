Wartburg names Regents member
WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Board of Regents named Mike Murphy to its board.
Murphy, a 1989 graduate from Ankeny, was elected to a three-year term. After graduating from Wartburg with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Murphy earned an MBA from Texas Christian University. He is the owner of Powerhouse Retail Services, has served on various boards at Ankeny First United Methodist Church and is involved with the Ed Thomas Foundation.
Webinar set at BerganKDV
WATERLOO — BerganKDV will present the “Protecting Your Dental Practice” webinar at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.
The free webinar, open to clients and non-clients, will focus on understanding vulnerabilities and risks and the FISA SCORE and how it can help.
Register for the event at http://ow.ly/QnH630m9bBa or contact Crystal Ford for more information at crystal.ford@bergankdv.com.
Fahr wins Heineken award
WATERLOO — Fahr Beverage was among the 2018 winners of the Heineken USA’s 1864 Awards that honored distributors in October who share the beer company’s commitment to “Build a Better World” through responsibility and sustainability.
In the smaller-volume category, Fahr Beverage supports designated drivers, offers a “no questions asked” policy for employee safe rides and helps accounts navigate the complex world of state IDs to reduce underage drinking. They installed solar panels that produce up to 30 percent of its energy needs, replaced lighting in offices and warehouse to LEDs, and focus on reducing vehicle idling to save fuel and CO2. Fahr has converted half of their vehicles to compressed natural gas and has a recycling program.
