Invision firm wins awards

DES MOINES —Invision planning-architechture-interiors, a member of the Iowa chapter of American Institute of Architects, won awards from the Central States Region Design Competition.

The Waterloo architecture firm won a Merit Award for adaptive reuse for Singlespeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo and a Citation Award for medium commercial architecture for the Story County Medical Center Outpatient Unit Expansion in Nevada.

Pavement firm wins awards

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Corp. LLC, a Waterloo-based contractor, has garnered two 2018 American Concrete Pavement Association Excellence in Concrete Pavement awards. This brings the firm’s total winning ACPA projects to 35 over the last 14 years.

Cedar Valley’s Clay County project on U.S. 71 and Sac County project on Highway 196 were recognized with gold awards as being the best projects built in the United States.

Cedar Valley Corp. specializes in heavy highway construction, public infrastructure, business and industrial parks, airport runways/taxiways, subdivisions and municipal paving.

