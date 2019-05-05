Food bank gets $25,000 grant
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank announced a $25,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation through Feeding America to help the food bank and its partner agencies secure and distribute more fresh produce to families in need.
The grant will help eight rural communities in the food bank’s 16-county service area with capacity and food-distribution infrastructure.
The communities who received funding through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s allocation of this gift are Brooklyn (Poweshiek County), Clarksville (Butler County), Greater Area-Calmar (Winneshiek County), Grundy Center (Grundy County), Oran (Bremer County), Malcolm (Poweshiek County), Grinnell (Poweshiek County) and Postville (Clayton County).
Veridian elects new directors
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union members elected five directors to its 15-seat board Saturday at the financial cooperative’s 85th annual meeting. Votes were cast online from March 26 through April 24 and in-person at the meeting.
Area Veridian board members elected at the 2019 annual meeting include: Thomas DeLong of Dunkerton and Paul Gengler of Waterloo.
Veridian’s board also assigned directors to its executive committee. Area assignments include:
- First vice chair: Creston VanWey of Dewar.
- Second vice chair: Pam Ayres of Cedar Falls.
- Secretary: Traci McBee of Elkhart.
Business joins Career Center
WATERLOO — Recently a signing ceremony formally added the Masonry Institute of Iowa to the list of companies statewide that are partnering with the Waterloo Career Center.
MII, based in West Des Moines, is a diverse group of contractors and manufacturers, distributors and suppliers.
Sustainable Construction, which includes masonry training, is one of nine pathways currently offered at the WCC that is housed in Central Middle School and gives high school students hands-on career training.
The addition of MII brings the total number of business partners for the career center to 14.
Deere CEO to be awarded degree
MOLINE, ILL — Deere & Co. Chairman and CEO Samuel Allen will address St. Ambrose University’s graduating class of 2019, plus be awarded an honorary degree.
The spring commencement ceremonies begin at 1 p.m. May 11 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill. St. Ambrose officials will present Allen with an honorary doctor of humane letters degree in recognition of his leadership in Deere’s role as a partner in advancing education opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.
Allen is the fourth Deere chairman to address a St. Ambrose graduating class, according to the news release. He follows predecessors Robert Lane in 2009, Hans Becherer in 2000 and William Hewitt in 1965.
