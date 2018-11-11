Re-opening set at Best Buy
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Best Buy has gone through a complete store remodel.
Officials will hold a grand re-opening at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by servings of coffee, orange juice and cake.
Mayor Quentin Hart is scheduled to attend, and everyone is welcome.
Estate planning presentation set
INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Women, Land and Legacy chapter will host a presentation, “Estate and Transition Planning: Top 10 Decisions You Need to Make,” from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Heartland Acres Event Center.
Presenter Melissa O’Rourke, attorney and farm and agribusiness management specialist for ISU Extension and Outreach, will walk attendees through basic wills, power of attorney, health care directives, how to build a team of professionals and more.
This event is free and open to the public; women are strongly encouraged to attend. Women, Land and Legacy participants should plan to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for light refreshments, with an introduction to the program at 5:45 p.m. To register, email wll.buchanan.women@gmail.com or call 334-7161.
Ag foundation honors teachers
DES MOINES — The Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation will honor teachers who integrate the importance of food and agriculture into their teaching.
The Iowa Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture Award is open to teachers of grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
Applications will be accepted through mid-November and the winner will be selected and recognized in January 2019. The selected Iowa teacher will receive $500 to support their classroom instruction and up to $1,000 to cover expenses to attend the 2019 National Agriculture in the Classroom conference June 18-21 in Little Rock, Ark.
For more information or to apply online, go to www.jotform.com/wfett/2018-excel-teach-ag.
3 businesses receive awards
WAVERLY — In October, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors presented two businesses with First Dollar Awards and one business with a Progress Award.
Katalyst Yoga and Boutique is a yoga studio located downtown owned by Jessica Kettleson, who also teaches yoga classes. Clothesline, owned by Mardelle Mehmen, is a mother-daughter duo boutique that recently opened in downtown Waverly. Mehmen’s daughter, Jessica Van Auken, manages the store and is in charge of sales and advertising.
Waverly’s Next Generation Wireless, a U.S. Cellular authorized agent, relocated to a new building just a few doors down from its previous location.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program welcomes new businesses, recognizes business expansion efforts, recruits new members to the Waverly Chamber and represents the Chamber throughout the community.
UNI center receives grant
CEDAR FALLS — The John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at the University of Northern Iowa received a development grant from e-Fest to support its entrepreneurship program and student activities.
This $1,500 award is issued by e-Fest sponsor Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation. This is the UNI JPEC’s second year receiving the award.
E-Fest offers student entrepreneurs workshops and networking opportunities, as well as the chance to compete in the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge.
The grant will fund entrepreneurship education and activities for UNI JPEC students and help students form teams to compete in e-Fest 2019. More information can be found at eiexchange.com/e-fest.
