Renee Leverington

Psychic opens
shop in Oelwein

OELWEIN -- The Knitting Mystic has opened at 100 First St. S.W. in Oelwein.

The owner is Renee Leverington, who describes herself as a psychic, reads tarot, communicates with spirits and shows people how to get in touch with their intuitions.

For more details, call (319) 975-1491 or go to www.theknittingmystic.

