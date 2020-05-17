Business Briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Radio station wins awards

CEDAR FALLS — Local music station 93.5 The Mix KCVM-FM received the Heritage Crystal Award from the National Association of Broadcasters for community service.

The station’s nonprofit organization Magical Mix Kids has been sponsoring family trips to Disney World since 1999.

The station also received five awards from NAB Crystal Radio.

Schools receive technology grant

CEDAR FALLS — Holmes Junior High School was selected by CenturyLink to receive funding from CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation’s 2019-20 Teachers and Technology grant program for technology-based projects.

Grants will be distributed to schools in the fall to provide a range of equipment, including robotics, drones, virtual reality mechanisms, laptops, microscopes and more. For more information, go to www.centurylink.com/teachersandtechnology.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0