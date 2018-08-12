Waterloo audit wins award
WATERLOO—The city has received an award from the Government Finance Officers Association for its comprehensive annual financial report.
The city and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, the organization’s highest recognition, for the 14th straight year.
THE GFOA said Waterloo’s comprehensive annual financial report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the comprehensive annual financial report.
The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 19,000 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C.
GCVAC to host business event
WATERLOO — The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber will host Business After Hours at the Hampton Inn by Hilton, 2034 La Porte Road. The event will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 30.
Business After Hours is an opportunity for Alliance & Chamber investors to network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn information about the sponsoring business while socializing and enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
There is no cost for Alliance & Chamber members to attend. Deadline to register is Aug. 23. For more information or to register for this event contact Bette Wubbena at bwubbena@cedarvalleralliance.com or call 232-1156.
