Nashville singer set to perform
WATERLOO — “Main Street, Powered Locally” is a free public concert coming to Waterloo on Tuesday.
Presented by Cenex, the concert stars Nashville country singer Jay Allen. The performance will celebrate Open 4 Business, Iowa’s statewide small business grant competition, and will help kick off the 2018 Iowa Downtown Conference.
Allen is a native of Iowa.
The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 7:30 p.m. It will be held at RiverLoop Amphitheatre, 225 Commerical St.
Nursing home gets an update
HAMPTON — Residents in nursing homes in remote portions of north-central and southeastern Iowa now have access to technology that gives them bedside access to primary and specialty care services that until now were mostly available only in urban and larger metropolitan areas.
ABCM Corp. has implemented advanced telemedicine models at seven of its rural rehabilitation and long-term care facilities. The program assigns a dedicated practitioner to each facility, where clinicians are available on weekdays and on demand to work virtually with on-site nursing teams as part of regular and scheduled rounds.
ABCM Corp. has launched the program in Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.
Zip’s acquires AW Direct
NEW HAMPTON — Zip’s, a provider of tow trucks and replacement parts, has acquired AW Direct, a provider of towing accessories.
Founded in the 1950s as an auto body shop, Zip’s began serving the towing industry in 1968. AW Direct was founded in 1979.
With locations in New Hampton and Taylor, Mich., Zip’s specializes in the sale and financing of new and used tow trucks, wreckers, carriers and trailers, as well as automotive and towing equipment.
AW Direct has long represented brand names in a variety of product categories, including truck lighting, safety, transport supplies, winches, tool storage, roadside assistance and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.