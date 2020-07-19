business briefs

Board member named to CGA
Travis Stewart was elected to the Clapsaddle-Garber Associates board of directors. Stewart is a principal owner of the firm with almost 15 years of service with CGA and is a licensed professional land surveyor.
He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1997.
Stewart recently relocated his family from Marshalltown to Cedar Falls and will now be based out of the Cedar Falls CGA office as part of the company’s growth strategy.
Stewart will continue to lead CGA land survey services as the Survey Business Unit Leader, overseeing employees in Ames, Cedar Falls, and Marshalltown.
In addition, Dan Matzinger has passed the Iowa exam to become a land surveyor intern with Clappsaddle-Garber Associates. He has been employed as a survey technician with CGA since 2009 and recently took the test to continue his career as a surveyor, with the ultimate goal of becoming a professional land surveyor.
Waterloo district wins 6 awards
WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools and its school school and community relations department won six awards in the National School Public Relations Association annual competition.
The district is one of only 10 in the country recognized for branding with the rollout of a new Waterloo Schools logo this past year.
Waterloo Schools received the following awards:
- Award of Excellence — new logo rollout.
- Award of Honorable Mention — 8th-grade parent meeting social media campaign, equity flier,
,
,
- qball video.
To see videos, go to wcfcourier.com.
Sumner banks plan acquistions
Northeast Security Bank in Sumner, is planning to acquire First State Bank in Sumner.
The agreement is subject to several conditions, including the execution of a legally binding definitive agreement, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions to community bank transactions. Financial terms of the transaction will not be publicly disclosed.
Dunkerton library receives donation
DUNKERTON — Local farmer Alice Sienknecht recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to the Dunkerton Public Library. These funds will be used to purchase new computers for the library.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.
For more information, go to www.AmericasFarmers.com. The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program will kick off on Aug. 1.
GreenState issues contactless cards
GreenState Credit Union is one of the first issuers of contactless cards in Iowa. All new and reissued GreenState credit cards now include this feature. It will go into effect for debit cards in August.
Contactless cards use radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to allow the user to simply hold the card near the card reader to process the transaction. There is no need to insert or swipe. If the store does not have a contactless reader, the member can simply use the conventional methods to process the transaction.
For more information on contactless cards or to find contactless merchants near you visit greenstate.org/contactless.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.