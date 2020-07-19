business briefs

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.

The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.

For more information, go to www.AmericasFarmers.com. The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program will kick off on Aug. 1.

GreenState issues contactless cards

GreenState Credit Union is one of the first issuers of contactless cards in Iowa. All new and reissued GreenState credit cards now include this feature. It will go into effect for debit cards in August.

Contactless cards use radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to allow the user to simply hold the card near the card reader to process the transaction. There is no need to insert or swipe. If the store does not have a contactless reader, the member can simply use the conventional methods to process the transaction.

For more information on contactless cards or to find contactless merchants near you visit greenstate.org/contactless.

