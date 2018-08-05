Print shop buys publishing firm
INDEPENDENCE — Print Express recently expanded its business by acquiring G&R Publishing of Waverly’s custom cookbook division.
Print Express will expand beyond its regional market into a national market for cookbooks for chefs and organizations across the country.
Since Hartkemeyer’s purchase of the business in 2003, it has merged with Miller Printing in 2006, Brennan Printing in 2010 and now G&R Printing. This merger is the first to open up a national market to the company.
For more information, go to www.printexpressia.com.
Osage man takes part in program
CORALVILLE — Josh Byrnes, manager of Osage Municipal Utilities, graduated from the Leadership Iowa program during the 2018 Taking Care of Business Conference in Coralville last month.
Leadership Iowa gives participants a wide range of experiences that focus on the unique challenges Iowa faces.
Rydell Car Show raises $13,000
WATERLOO — The 10th Annual Rydell Car Show Benefit, held July 8, at Rydell Chevrolet in Waterloo surpassed the annual record by raising $13,000.
All proceeds went to Beau’s Beautiful Blessings to help build a Place to Play Inclusive Park in Cedar Falls.
Monetary donations also were made by Tama County Pork Producers, Chase Bank, Mudd Advertising, Enterprise, Farmers State Bank, Automotive Decisions Group, Bank Iowa, Access Systems, Agency 720, Cars.com, Megan Bohr, K & W Electric, Waterloo Auto Parts, Autotrader, Signs By Tomorrow, Shirt Shack, Woolverton Printing and PDCM Insurance.
New businesses join Main Street
CEDAR FALLS — Two new businesses joined the Parkade in downtown Cedar Falls.
Pro Farmer relocated from the Cedar Falls Industrial Park to 402 1/2 Main St. above Whiskey Road restaurant. The company provides market news, analysis and advice to farmers and agribusiness leaders.
The Refinery, owned by Jeremy Buhr, opened at 618 State St. behind First National Bank and features custom home furnishings, handcrafted furniture, kitchens and indoor and outdoor furniture. For more information, go to www.therefinerycf.com.
Ventullo to get honorary degree
WATERLOO – Allen College will present Roy M. Ventullo the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, at its commencement ceremony on Friday.
The honor is in recognition of Dr. Ventullo’s instrumental role in defining the 3+1 accelerated nursing collaboration between Wartburg College and Allen College since 2007. The accelerated nursing students graduating Aug. 10 will be the final group advised by Dr. Ventullo prior to his retirement.
Following a 23-year career at Wartburg College, Dr. Ventullo retires with professor emeritus status. He earned a Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of Georgia and a master of science degree in zoology and bachelor of science degree in biology from SUNY College at Brockport. He also is director of lab services and brewer at Lark Brewing in Waterloo.
Nonprofit grants to be awarded
DES MOINES — The Storey Kenworthy Foundation for Giving will accept grant applications from qualified nonprofits until Aug. 31. Five $5,000 grants will be awarded to selected nonprofits whose programming aligns with Storey Kenworth’s core giving priorities — children and education, honoring heroes and medical research and family support.
For more information, go to www.storeykenworthy.com.
