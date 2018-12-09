Lincoln Bancorp plans to grow
REINBECK — Lincoln Bancorp., the holding company for Lincoln Savings Bank, has completed a private placement of $30 million in common stock.
Investors in the offering included individual investors from Lincoln Bancorp.’s market area and existing shareholder base, and affiliates of Castle Creek Capital LLC and EJF Capital LLC, two institutional investors that specialize in investing in the banking sector.
Lincoln Bancorp. plans to use the capital to support organic growth, expand LSB’s footprint and pursue its long-term strategic and financial objectives.
Company wins building awards
WATERLOO — Shaw Electric Inc., based in Waterloo and Davenport, was recently awarded several construction awards from Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa.
The company was the recipient of the 2018 Award of Excellence/Project of the Year in the category of Commercial—Electrical ($1 million-$5 million), and the 2018 Award of Excellence in the category of Electrical—Residential and Small Commercial ($50,000-$250,000).
