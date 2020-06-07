Business Briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hawkeye gets auto grant

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College received $3,000 for cordless power tools from the Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education.

The foundation awarded nearly $60,000 to 14 auto tech programs at community colleges across Iowa.The grants provide funds for equipment, tools and program development needed by each school.

Rydell names new manager

INDEPENDENCE — Glen Fults has been named the new service manager at Rydell of Independence.

Fults will be transitioning into this position as Dick Krempges prepares for retirement in the coming months.

Fair Chance training set

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo will host a training webinar for Waterloo business owners and human resources professionals to assist with compliance with the City’s Fair Chance Ordinance which goes into effect on July 1. The training will take place at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The training will be led by Lauren Peterman from PDCM Insurance and Kyle D. Roed from CPM. The training is approved for SHRM and HRCI continuing education credits.

Registration is through the city’s website at www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/fairchance. Log in information will be provided to registrants via email. The webinar will be recorded and available along with other resources at the same web address. Those with questions should call 291-4301.

