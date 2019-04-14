Network event set for investors
WATERLOO — Grow Cedar Valley will host Business After Hours at BerganKDV, 100 E. Park Ave., No. 300. The event will be held May 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Business After Hours is an opportunity for Grow Cedar Valley investors to network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn special information and insight about the sponsoring business while socializing and enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
There is no cost for Grow Cedar Valley members to attend. Deadline to register is April 25. Premier sponsor for this event is BerganKDV, Gold sponsors include Courier Communications and Red Cedar. For more information or to register for this event, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 232-1156.
Veridian joins career center
WATERLOO — This month a signing ceremony formally added Veridian Credit Union as a partner with the Waterloo Career Center, housed in Central Middle School.
Finance is one of five new pathways being added this fall to the list of programs offered at the WCC. The Veridian partnership will be a natural complement to the finance career option that will be available for high school students to pursue.
CF station earns service award
CEDAR FALLS — KCVM-FM, 93.5 The Mix, on Tuesday was awarded the National Association of Broadcasters’ Crystal Radio Award.
Since 1987, the NAB Crystal Radio Awards have recognized radio stations for outstanding year-round commitment to community service.
This was the fifth Crystal Award for the locally owned radio station.
Ten recipients were chosen among 50 finalists who were honored at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration. Jim Coloff, station owner and general manager, accepted the award on behalf of the staff of the station.
KCVM was honored for their overall service to the community, including their work with Magical Mix Kids to provide an all-expenses paid vacation to sick children. They were also recognized for their work in recognizing teachers and supporting many local charity events and fundraisers.
Women honored for hospitality
The Iowa Restaurant Association will recognize 40 women in Iowa’s hospitality industry for their creativity, leadership and contributions. Nominations can be made online at restaurantiowa.com and will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 15.
“Sixty-one percent of women have worked in a restaurant at some point in their lives,” said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. “We are excited to celebrate women influencing every aspect of food service by recognizing those who are doing great things and building lifelong careers. From operations and human resource managers to servers, chefs and owners, women are making a huge impact at every level.”
Main Street Waverly honored
WAVERLY — The Waverly Main Street program and 2018 board chair, Heidi Solheim, were recognized for outstanding achievements at the 2019 Main Street Iowa Awards.
Waverly was recognized for 30 years of program designation as a Main Street Iowa community.
Solheim was presented with a Leadership Award. She oversaw the organization’s efforts to keep Waverly businesses alive during a two-year road reconstruction project spanning two miles of Waverly’s main street, Bremer Avenue. Internally, she has been instrumental with projects enhancing governance by revising the mission statement, bylaws and employee handbook.
